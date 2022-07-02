Financial Management Network Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in VanECk BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD)

Financial Management Network Inc. boosted its holdings in VanECk BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,686 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,270 shares during the period. VanECk BDC Income ETF comprises 0.7% of Financial Management Network Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Financial Management Network Inc. owned 0.22% of VanECk BDC Income ETF worth $1,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in VanECk BDC Income ETF by 130.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in VanECk BDC Income ETF by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in VanECk BDC Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $101,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in VanECk BDC Income ETF by 76.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 3,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in VanECk BDC Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $175,000.

Get VanECk BDC Income ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:BIZD opened at $15.13 on Friday. VanECk BDC Income ETF has a 52 week low of $14.38 and a 52 week high of $18.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.96.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIZD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanECk BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanECk BDC Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanECk BDC Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.