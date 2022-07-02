Financial Management Network Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Financial Management Network Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust comprises 1.2% of Financial Management Network Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Financial Management Network Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $2,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 39,599,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,378,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715,769 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 20,873,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $726,598,000 after buying an additional 831,987 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 231.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,629,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $300,384,000 after buying an additional 6,025,918 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,985,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $208,347,000 after buying an additional 147,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Packer & Co Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $172,552,000. 53.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $34.30 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.52. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $32.70 and a twelve month high of $39.36.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

