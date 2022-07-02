Financial Management Network Inc. Purchases New Position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Financial Management Network Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ventas by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,415,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,168,257,000 after buying an additional 3,497,527 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ventas by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,275,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,354,836,000 after buying an additional 1,888,878 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ventas by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,472,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $842,871,000 after buying an additional 2,647,368 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ventas by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,907,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $506,477,000 after buying an additional 218,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ventas by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,459,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $431,504,000 after buying an additional 237,944 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Ventas alerts:

Ventas stock opened at $52.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. Ventas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.44 and a fifty-two week high of $64.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.79. The stock has a market cap of $21.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 461.55%.

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 17,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total transaction of $981,882.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 767,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,335,982.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on VTR shares. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Ventas in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Ventas from $62.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Ventas from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Ventas in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.38.

Ventas Profile (Get Rating)

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.