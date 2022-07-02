Financial Management Network Inc. Makes New $533,000 Investment in Fidelity Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDEM)

Financial Management Network Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDEM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 21,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,000. Financial Management Network Inc. owned approximately 2.64% of Fidelity Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF by 29.3% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 136,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,525,000 after purchasing an additional 30,861 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FDEM stock opened at $21.49 on Friday. Fidelity Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.99 and a fifty-two week high of $28.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.31.

