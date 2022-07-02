Financial Management Network Inc. Increases Holdings in Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF (BATS:FGRO)

Financial Management Network Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF (BATS:FGRO – Get Rating) by 174.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,395 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,930 shares during the period. Financial Management Network Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF were worth $784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FGRO. CWM LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,000. Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $527,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF by 91.2% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 52,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 25,207 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF by 196.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 119,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after buying an additional 79,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,168,000.

Get Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:FGRO opened at $13.14 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.72.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF (BATS:FGRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.