Financial Management Network Inc. Acquires New Position in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

Financial Management Network Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commerce Bank increased its stake in Macerich by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 16,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Macerich by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Macerich by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 17,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the period. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Macerich by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 13,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Macerich by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 57,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Macerich alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on MAC. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Macerich from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Macerich from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Macerich from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Macerich from $14.75 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Macerich from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.60.

Shares of Macerich stock opened at $8.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The Macerich Company has a fifty-two week low of $8.42 and a fifty-two week high of $22.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.28. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 44.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.88.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $216.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.20 million. Macerich had a return on equity of 1.29% and a net margin of 4.66%. Macerich’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Macerich Company will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Macerich’s payout ratio is 300.00%.

In other Macerich news, President Edward C. Coppola acquired 40,000 shares of Macerich stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.28 per share, with a total value of $411,200.00. Following the acquisition, the president now owns 515,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,301,796.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Edward C. Coppola bought 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.75 per share, with a total value of $525,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 575,739 shares in the company, valued at $5,037,716.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 125,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,173,450 over the last ninety days. 1.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Macerich Profile (Get Rating)

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Macerich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macerich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.