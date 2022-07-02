Financial Management Network Inc. Acquires 4,134 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Financial Management Network Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 100.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,241 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,134 shares during the period. Financial Management Network Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHX. SBK Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 104.7% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 123.4% during the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHX stock opened at $45.12 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.32. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $43.02 and a one year high of $57.49.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

