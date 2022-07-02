Filecoin Market Capitalization Achieves $1.21 Billion (FIL)

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. One Filecoin coin can currently be bought for $5.35 or 0.00027778 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Filecoin has traded 10.9% lower against the dollar. Filecoin has a market cap of $1.21 billion and approximately $70.33 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Filecoin alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 20.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.67 or 0.00148914 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005188 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $148.85 or 0.00773030 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.65 or 0.00086468 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002363 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001637 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00016321 BTC.

Filecoin Coin Profile

Filecoin was first traded on July 19th, 2017. Filecoin’s total supply is 226,894,902 coins. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @Filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Filecoin is filecoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Filecoin is a decentralized storage network that turns cloud storage into an algorithmic market. The market runs on a blockchain with a native protocol token (also called “Filecoin”), which miners earn by providing storage to clients. Conversely, clients spend Filecoin hiring miners to store or distribute data. Filecoin miners compete to mine blocks with sizable rewards, but Filecoin mining power is proportional to active storage, which directly provides a useful service to clients. “

Filecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Filecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Filecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Filecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Filecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Filecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.