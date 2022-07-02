Fifth Third Bancorp Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 292 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $8,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VHT. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $340,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 719.2% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after buying an additional 6,502 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 12.7% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after buying an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 99.9% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after buying an additional 2,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $255,000.

Shares of VHT opened at $238.50 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $235.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $245.81. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12-month low of $217.12 and a 12-month high of $268.72.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

