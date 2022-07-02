Field & Main Bank Trims Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Field & Main Bank lowered its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $706,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 239.0% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $76.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $163.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.10 and a 200-day moving average of $70.82. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $53.22 and a 52 week high of $80.59.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $11.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.34 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 48.37% and a net margin of 13.31%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.60%.

In related news, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total transaction of $4,867,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 308,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,113,076.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total value of $2,221,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 551,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,803,740.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

BMY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.27.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

