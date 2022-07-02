Field & Main Bank Reduces Stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Field & Main Bank reduced its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,729 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $1,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Albemarle by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 243,418 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $53,832,000 after purchasing an additional 3,446 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Albemarle by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,529 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its holdings in Albemarle by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 2,336 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Albemarle by 107.1% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,094 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after buying an additional 7,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Albemarle by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,006 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Albemarle stock opened at $205.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $24.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.52. Albemarle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $163.20 and a fifty-two week high of $291.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $226.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.32.

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 7.76%. Albemarle’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 13.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is currently 66.39%.

ALB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen increased their target price on Albemarle from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded Albemarle from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Albemarle from $307.00 to $368.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group cut Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $300.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $276.40.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

