Field & Main Bank Increases Stock Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Field & Main Bank lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,195 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 555 shares during the quarter. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $603,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 14,507,422 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $638,965,000 after buying an additional 595,212 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Devon Energy by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,797,427 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $562,357,000 after purchasing an additional 621,809 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Devon Energy by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,876,231 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $258,848,000 after purchasing an additional 149,460 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in Devon Energy by 174.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,691,104 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $250,767,000 after purchasing an additional 3,616,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Devon Energy by 101.4% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,346,149 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $235,861,000 after purchasing an additional 2,691,049 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DVN. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Devon Energy from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Raymond James raised their price target on Devon Energy from $90.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Devon Energy from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Devon Energy from $54.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Devon Energy from $73.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.94.

NYSE:DVN opened at $55.11 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.10. Devon Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $24.05 and a 52-week high of $79.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $36.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 2.59.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.14. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 36.57% and a net margin of 25.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 10th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.22%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.31%.

Devon Energy announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, May 2nd that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy company to buy up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, COO Clay M. Gaspar sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.75, for a total transaction of $1,912,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 765,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,781,627.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ann G. Fox sold 2,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total value of $151,080.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,887,311.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 64,922 shares of company stock worth $4,269,519. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

