Field & Main Bank Has $934,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Field & Main Bank raised its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,390 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the quarter. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 216.1% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000.

Get iShares Global Clean Energy ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:ICLN opened at $19.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.03 and a 200-day moving average of $19.68. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a one year low of $16.34 and a one year high of $25.80.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is an increase from iShares Global Clean Energy ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

About iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (Get Rating)

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.