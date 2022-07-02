Field & Main Bank Has $243,000 Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Field & Main Bank grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 23.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,590 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 305 shares during the quarter. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its position in QUALCOMM by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 202 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 205 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $123.53 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $134.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $138.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.20. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $118.22 and a 1 year high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.19. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.73% and a net margin of 28.42%. The business had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 30.71%.

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total value of $197,653.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on QCOM. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.48.

About QUALCOMM (Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.