Field & Main Bank Has $1.53 Million Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Field & Main Bank lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,646 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GS. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 52.5% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 420 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 908.5% during the fourth quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 36,106 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $14,553,000 after buying an additional 32,526 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 62,447 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $23,888,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,405 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GS. StockNews.com began coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $546.00 to $519.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Bank of America raised The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $445.00 to $418.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $431.73.

In related news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 123,843 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total value of $2,372,831.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,977,489 shares in the company, valued at $57,048,689.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 9,768 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.57, for a total value of $3,268,079.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 96,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,274,964.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,330,390 shares of company stock valued at $28,952,332 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GS opened at $299.23 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $306.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $336.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $278.15 and a fifty-two week high of $426.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.77 billion, a PE ratio of 5.81, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.40.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $10.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.61 by $2.15. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 31.21%. The firm had revenue of $12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $18.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 37.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.53%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

