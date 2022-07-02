Field & Main Bank Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF)

Field & Main Bank grew its stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,054 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank owned 0.07% of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF worth $1,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA PGF opened at $15.65 on Friday. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $14.90 and a 52 week high of $19.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.75.

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

