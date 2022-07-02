Field & Main Bank Grows Position in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:PSR)

Field & Main Bank increased its position in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:PSR – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,940 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Field & Main Bank owned approximately 0.85% of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF worth $1,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 596.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. Independent Wealth Network Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Partners purchased a new position in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $248,000.

PSR stock opened at $97.49 on Friday. Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $91.35 and a 1-year high of $120.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $100.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.07.

PowerShares U.S. Real Estate Fund (the Fund) seeks high total return by investing in securities of companies that are principally engaged in the United States Real Estate industry and included within the FTSE NAREIT All Equity REITs Index. The Fund structures and selects its investments primarily from a universe of securities that are included within the FTSE NAREIT All Equity REITs Index at the time of purchase.

