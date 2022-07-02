Field & Main Bank Cuts Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Field & Main Bank trimmed its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,665 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth approximately $972,351,000. Capital World Investors increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,649,105 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,331,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994,368 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 194.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,769,483 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $285,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,642 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 3,976.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 989,238 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $159,605,000 after purchasing an additional 964,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 661.3% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 770,242 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $124,271,000 after purchasing an additional 669,061 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TEL shares. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on TE Connectivity from $169.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.36.

NYSE TEL opened at $111.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.88. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1-year low of $109.89 and a 1-year high of $166.44.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.10. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 16.14%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, June 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the electronics maker to buy up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other TE Connectivity news, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 12,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.86, for a total value of $1,598,436.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,490,605. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Company Profile (Get Rating)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.