Field & Main Bank Buys 330 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Field & Main Bank grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,120 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for approximately 1.2% of Field & Main Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Flaharty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,462 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 779 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 2,892 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 13,515 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,945,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, WP Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 5,464 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 69.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 28,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $2,896,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 524,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,437,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on AMD shares. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Finally, downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.04.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $73.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $119.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $91.62 and its 200 day moving average is $109.75. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.69 and a 1 year high of $164.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 20.66%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 70.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

