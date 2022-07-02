Field & Main Bank Buys 1,325 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Field & Main Bank lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the quarter. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 30,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 108,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,844,000 after buying an additional 4,879 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 97,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,786,000 after acquiring an additional 64,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Shares of BAC opened at $31.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $254.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.85 and a 200 day moving average of $40.84. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $30.63 and a twelve month high of $50.11.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.09 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 32.84% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BAC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of America has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.38.

About Bank of America (Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.