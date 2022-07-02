Field & Main Bank Boosts Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Field & Main Bank raised its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,240 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. McDonald’s makes up about 1.2% of Field & Main Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 68.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MCD has been the topic of several research reports. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $295.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $268.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $289.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $297.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.04.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total transaction of $1,468,463.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,040,446.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $252.96 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $244.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $249.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.57. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $217.68 and a 12-month high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.93% and a negative return on equity of 131.20%. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.29%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

