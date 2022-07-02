Field & Main Bank Acquires 385 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Field & Main Bank boosted its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,994 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the quarter. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Honeywell International by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,137,611 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $654,223,000 after buying an additional 1,018,445 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Honeywell International by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,206,716 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $461,694,000 after buying an additional 578,168 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,243,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,507,191 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $314,263,000 after purchasing an additional 498,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,784,000. 74.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total transaction of $7,780,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,098,717.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $175.11 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $189.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $170.18 and a one year high of $236.86. The company has a market cap of $119.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.05.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.06%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HON shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $203.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $216.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $226.15.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

