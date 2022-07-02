Field & Main Bank Acquires 273 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Field & Main Bank lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,835 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the quarter. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parcion Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 880 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 693 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 69 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total transaction of $1,515,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,156.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ISRG. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $315.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $360.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.24.

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $206.10 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $217.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $271.08. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $186.83 and a one year high of $369.69. The company has a market capitalization of $73.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.26.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 14.16%. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

