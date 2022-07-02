Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR) is Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 252,021 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,517 shares during the period. Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates makes up approximately 3.1% of Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC owned approximately 1.73% of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates worth $11,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 5.9% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 31.7% during the first quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 9,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 127.9% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 7,128 shares in the last quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,059,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 49,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after acquiring an additional 6,269 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FDRR opened at $39.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.74 and a 200 day moving average of $43.02. Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates has a twelve month low of $37.28 and a twelve month high of $46.15.

