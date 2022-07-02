FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

FNHC opened at $0.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41. FedNat has a 12 month low of $0.26 and a 12 month high of $4.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.98.

FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The insurance provider reported ($1.65) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $57.29 million during the quarter. FedNat had a negative return on equity of 185.40% and a negative net margin of 46.44%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.35) earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in FedNat during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in FedNat during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in FedNat by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 44,822 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 17,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC increased its position in FedNat by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 459,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 59,500 shares in the last quarter. 37.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FedNat Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting, distribution, and claims processing business in Florida, Louisiana, Texas, Georgia, South Carolina, Alabama, and Mississippi. The company is involved in the homeowners and casualty insurance; and personal automobile insurance businesses, as well as commercial general liability and federal flood businesses.

