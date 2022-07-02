FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
FNHC opened at $0.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41. FedNat has a 12 month low of $0.26 and a 12 month high of $4.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.98.
FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The insurance provider reported ($1.65) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $57.29 million during the quarter. FedNat had a negative return on equity of 185.40% and a negative net margin of 46.44%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.35) earnings per share.
FedNat Company Profile (Get Rating)
FedNat Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting, distribution, and claims processing business in Florida, Louisiana, Texas, Georgia, South Carolina, Alabama, and Mississippi. The company is involved in the homeowners and casualty insurance; and personal automobile insurance businesses, as well as commercial general liability and federal flood businesses.
