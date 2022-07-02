Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Sold by Chicago Capital LLC

Chicago Capital LLC cut its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 26.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 165,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,053 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $9,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Shares of Fastenal stock opened at $49.74 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.58. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $48.10 and a twelve month high of $64.75. The stock has a market cap of $28.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.29.

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 72.52%.

In other news, EVP James C. Jansen acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.92 per share, with a total value of $48,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,280,529.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.18 per share, with a total value of $33,344.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,265 shares in the company, valued at $1,390,072.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 3,563 shares of company stock valued at $182,773. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FAST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Fastenal from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Fastenal from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Fastenal from $64.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.80.

Fastenal Profile (Get Rating)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.