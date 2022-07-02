FAST Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FZT) Stock Price Down 0.1%

FAST Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FZT – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.76 and last traded at $9.76. Approximately 29,867 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 61,192 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.77.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.75.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in FAST Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter worth approximately $807,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in FAST Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,630,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in FAST Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $293,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in FAST Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $293,000. Finally, Kawa Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in FAST Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,107,000. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FAST Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. In addition, It intends to focus on the restaurant, hospitality, and related sectors in North America. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Ridgefield, Connecticut.

