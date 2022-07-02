Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Fanhua from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th.
FANH opened at $5.06 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.45. Fanhua has a 1-year low of $4.35 and a 1-year high of $15.57. The company has a market cap of $271.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10 and a beta of 0.63.
About Fanhua (Get Rating)
Fanhua Inc, together with its subsidiary, distributes insurance products in China. It operates through two segments, Insurance Agency and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment provides property and casualty insurance products that primarily include individual accident, travel, homeowner, and indemnity medical insurance products; and life insurance products, such as individual health, individual whole life, individual term life, individual endowment life, and individual annuity, as well as participating insurance products.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fanhua (FANH)
- Schnitzer Steel Witnesses A Strong Quarter On The Back Of Strong Domestic Demand
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
Receive News & Ratings for Fanhua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fanhua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.