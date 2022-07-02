Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Fanhua from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th.

FANH opened at $5.06 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.45. Fanhua has a 1-year low of $4.35 and a 1-year high of $15.57. The company has a market cap of $271.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10 and a beta of 0.63.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fanhua by 3.7% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 22,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Fanhua by 2.8% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 73,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fanhua by 108.5% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fanhua by 2,798.2% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Fanhua by 0.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,639,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,739,000 after purchasing an additional 6,026 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.05% of the company’s stock.

Fanhua Inc, together with its subsidiary, distributes insurance products in China. It operates through two segments, Insurance Agency and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment provides property and casualty insurance products that primarily include individual accident, travel, homeowner, and indemnity medical insurance products; and life insurance products, such as individual health, individual whole life, individual term life, individual endowment life, and individual annuity, as well as participating insurance products.

