Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Holdings Lifted by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) by 54.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,800 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned 0.17% of Fair Isaac worth $20,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FICO. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter valued at $100,216,000. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter valued at $97,137,000. Kensico Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 110.7% in the fourth quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp now owns 308,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,961,000 after buying an additional 162,300 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter worth about $60,173,000. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter worth about $57,882,000. 86.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FICO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on Fair Isaac from $575.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Fair Isaac in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $529.00 to $588.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $535.50.

In other news, Director Joanna Rees sold 253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.72, for a total value of $97,081.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,504,949.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FICO opened at $408.26 on Friday. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12-month low of $340.48 and a 12-month high of $553.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $388.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $432.81.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.72. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 113.66% and a net margin of 31.52%. The firm had revenue of $357.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment offers pre-configured decision management solution designed for various business problems or processes, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, collection, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

