Factom Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $466.00 (FCT)

Factom (FCT) traded 15.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. Factom has a total market cap of $2.87 million and $466.00 worth of Factom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Factom coin can currently be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00001438 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Factom has traded down 12.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 24.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.87 or 0.00139284 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005178 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 57% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.76 or 0.00703689 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.07 or 0.00083295 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002333 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001626 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00016062 BTC.

Factom Profile

Factom’s genesis date was September 1st, 2015. Factom’s total supply is 10,363,695 coins. The official website for Factom is www.factomprotocol.org . Factom’s official Twitter account is @factom and its Facebook page is accessible here . Factom’s official message board is factomize.com/forums . The Reddit community for Factom is /r/factom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Will Factoids have their own blockchain? Ultimately Factoids will be implemented on their own Chain in Factom. For the crowd sale, other options are possible. How are Factoids created? Two ways. Factoids will be created as a part of the crowd sale. Secondly, Factoids will be created at a fixed rate and paid to the Factom Servers and Audit Servers for their work running the system, and to pay other incentives. Is there a separate Proof of Work or other consensus mechanism for factoids, independent of factom? No. That said, the Factom chain and the Entry chain are managed by the Factom Servers (they are the application using these chains) so they validate them in real time. No invalid entries can be placed in these chains. How do factoids get sent back to the protocol? Is it a kind of burn? No. The Entry Credits are burned. Entry Credits are non transferable. They can only be used to buy entries. But when they DO buy entries, the Factoid in the protocol that was used to buy the Entry Credits is released. The amount of Factoids varies since the price of Entry Credits per Factoid varies. The Factoid paid out is calculated by dividing the total number of Factoid in the protocol by the number of outstanding Entry Credits. The number of Factoids in the protocol and the number of outstanding Entry Credits are all computable from the Entry Chain and the Factoid Chain. “

Factom Coin Trading

