EXMO Coin 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $110,731.00 (EXM)

EXMO Coin (EXM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 1st. One EXMO Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0229 or 0.00000119 BTC on exchanges. EXMO Coin has a market capitalization of $2.46 million and $110,731.00 worth of EXMO Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, EXMO Coin has traded up 24.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get EXMO Coin alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005200 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,253.71 or 0.99980481 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00009317 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005195 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002649 BTC.

EXMO Coin Coin Profile

EXMO Coin (CRYPTO:EXM) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 5th, 2019. EXMO Coin’s total supply is 1,223,754,723 coins and its circulating supply is 107,375,446 coins. EXMO Coin’s official Twitter account is @Exmo_com and its Facebook page is accessible here . EXMO Coin’s official message board is medium.com/exmo-official . EXMO Coin’s official website is exmo.money/en/?v=1

According to CryptoCompare, “EXMO Coin is the utility token of the EXMO Exchange. It has launched its token to optimize the users' experience and give them access to the countless benefits of the EXMO exchange. “

Buying and Selling EXMO Coin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EXMO Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EXMO Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EXMO Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EXMO Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EXMO Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.