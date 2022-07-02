Excellon Resources (TSE:EXN) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.59

Shares of Excellon Resources Inc. (TSE:EXN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.59 and last traded at C$0.59, with a volume of 13871 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.64.

The company has a market capitalization of C$20.28 million and a P/E ratio of -0.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.04, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Get Excellon Resources alerts:

Excellon Resources (TSE:EXN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$10.76 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Excellon Resources Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Excellon Resources Inc, a silver mining and exploration company, acquires, explores, develops, and exploits mineral properties in Mexico and Canada. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Platosa property covering an area of approximately 11,000 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the Evolución property that covers an area of 45,000 hectares situated in the states of Durango and Zacatecas, Mexico; and the Silver City Project totaling an area of 164 square kilometers in Saxony, Germany.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Excellon Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Excellon Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.