Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Director Sells $43,581.18 in Stock

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 1,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total transaction of $43,581.18. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,420,561.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ EXAS traded up $1.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,460,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,158,426. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.52 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.44. Exact Sciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.34 and a fifty-two week high of $125.00.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $486.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.86 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 40.26% and a negative return on equity of 21.82%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exact Sciences Co. will post -4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Exact Sciences by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,110 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 3,722 shares during the last quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,149 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 29,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after acquiring an additional 3,763 shares in the last quarter. American Trust boosted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 493.6% during the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 19,909 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 16,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 66,035 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,617,000 after acquiring an additional 19,129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EXAS. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Exact Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exact Sciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.85.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype Test, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; Oncomap ExTra, that provides a complete biological picture of certain refractory, rare, or aggressive cancers; and Covid-19 testing services.

