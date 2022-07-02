EverRise Market Capitalization Tops $26.29 Million (RISE)

EverRise (RISE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. Over the last week, EverRise has traded 22.7% lower against the dollar. EverRise has a total market capitalization of $26.29 million and approximately $41,975.00 worth of EverRise was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EverRise coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Muse (MUSE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.51 or 0.00044008 BTC.

Rise Protocol (RISE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $24.79 or 0.00061551 BTC.

SugarBounce (TIP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Rise (RISE) traded down 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

SounDAC (XSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

TECHNOLOGY INNOVATION PROJECT (TIP) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000076 BTC.

RiseHero (RISE) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000043 BTC.

EverRise [old] (RISE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About EverRise

EverRise (RISE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 24th, 2016. EverRise’s total supply is 71,618,033,988 coins and its circulating supply is 63,879,133,973 coins. EverRise’s official Twitter account is @EverRiseToken

According to CryptoCompare, “RISE is a Dapp and Smart Contract creation and deployment user-friendly platform based on Lisk and created to reinforce programming language diversity and security. Rise allows developers to use any programming language to create dapps as well as the creation of sidechains for specific decentralized applications so that users don't have to download the whole Blockchain to use an app built on RISE. “

EverRise Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EverRise directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EverRise should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EverRise using one of the exchanges listed above.

