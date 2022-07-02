Everi (NYSE:EVRI) PT Lowered to $35.00

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) had its target price cut by B. Riley from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

EVRI has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Everi from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Everi in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Everi from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Everi has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.25.

NYSE EVRI opened at $16.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.27. Everi has a fifty-two week low of $15.05 and a fifty-two week high of $26.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 2.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.56.

Everi ( NYSE:EVRI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The credit services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Everi had a net margin of 23.52% and a return on equity of 98.81%. The company had revenue of $175.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Everi’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Everi will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVRI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Everi by 783.1% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 11,401 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 10,110 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Everi by 146.8% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 24,952 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 14,843 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Everi by 41.7% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 43,319 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 12,740 shares during the period. HGI Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Everi by 10.9% during the first quarter. HGI Capital Management LLC now owns 30,981 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Everi by 31.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 180,204 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,785,000 after purchasing an additional 43,323 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, game content, and related equipment.

