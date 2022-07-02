Evercore ISI Cuts Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Price Target to $65.00

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Evercore ISI from $110.00 to $65.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $135.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $245.00 to $100.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $127.39.

Cloudflare stock opened at $45.90 on Tuesday. Cloudflare has a 52 week low of $38.96 and a 52 week high of $221.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.07. The company has a quick ratio of 6.85, a current ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The stock has a market cap of $14.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.30 and a beta of 1.06.

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 17.74% and a negative net margin of 35.83%. The firm had revenue of $212.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. Cloudflare’s quarterly revenue was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cloudflare will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 89,747 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.70, for a total transaction of $10,832,462.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 10,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.06, for a total transaction of $1,150,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,944,980.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 417,842 shares of company stock valued at $39,209,017 over the last ninety days. 20.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Cloudflare in the first quarter worth $29,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 109.2% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cloudflare in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 93.8% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in Cloudflare in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 69.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

