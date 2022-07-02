EventChain Price Reaches $0.0008 on Top Exchanges (EVC)

EventChain (EVC) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. Over the last week, EventChain has traded down 28% against the US dollar. One EventChain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. EventChain has a total market cap of $25,574.09 and $2,469.00 worth of EventChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About EventChain

EventChain (CRYPTO:EVC) is a coin. EventChain’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,250,497 coins. The Reddit community for EventChain is https://reddit.com/r/eventchain . The official website for EventChain is eventchain.io . EventChain’s official Twitter account is @EventChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EventChain is a decentralized network that aimed at improving the ticketing industry, providing the additional benefits of using a blockchain as the a transaction and incentive layer. The EventChain system encourages everyone in the ecosystem, including all stake holders such as event managers of sport and concert events, party organizers, social clubs and ticket purchasers to sell or buy SmartTickets using EVC Tokens and other traditional payment methods. EVC is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

EventChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EventChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EventChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EventChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

