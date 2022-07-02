Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) Shares Sold by Marathon Asset Management Ltd

Marathon Asset Management Ltd trimmed its holdings in Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,622,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 209,447 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Eventbrite were worth $38,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Portsea Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Portsea Asset Management LLP now owns 6,521,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,743,000 after acquiring an additional 497,579 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,974,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,748,000 after acquiring an additional 96,150 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,771,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,209,000 after acquiring an additional 65,647 shares during the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 119.5% in the 4th quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 3,937,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,676,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,007,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,863,000 after acquiring an additional 211,219 shares during the last quarter. 89.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EB stock opened at $10.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Eventbrite, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.71 and a fifty-two week high of $22.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.56 and a beta of 2.82.

Eventbrite ( NYSE:EB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. Eventbrite had a negative return on equity of 43.17% and a negative net margin of 34.10%. The company had revenue of $55.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.37) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Eventbrite, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EB. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Eventbrite from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Eventbrite to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Eventbrite from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

Eventbrite, Inc operates a self-service ticketing and experience technology platform that serves event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales.

