Eurocell (LON:ECEL) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $180.00

Eurocell plc (LON:ECEL – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 180 ($2.21) and last traded at GBX 184 ($2.26), with a volume of 7012 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 184 ($2.26).

Separately, Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Eurocell from GBX 350 ($4.29) to GBX 310 ($3.80) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 202.10 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 222.72. The company has a market cap of £204.35 million and a P/E ratio of 957.89.

In other Eurocell news, insider Derek Mapp bought 91,000 shares of Eurocell stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 189 ($2.32) per share, with a total value of £171,990 ($211,004.78).

About Eurocell (LON:ECEL)

Eurocell plc manufactures, distributes, and recycles windows, doors, and roofline polyvinyl chloride (PVC) building products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Profiles and Building Plastics segments. The company manufactures and sells extruded rigid and foam PVC profiles to third-party fabricators and customers.

