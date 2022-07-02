Equalizer Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $5,488.00 (EQZ)

Equalizer (EQZ) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. Equalizer has a total market capitalization of $1.06 million and approximately $5,488.00 worth of Equalizer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Equalizer coin can now be bought for $0.0283 or 0.00000147 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Equalizer has traded 6.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Equalizer alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 20.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.73 or 0.00149259 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005191 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 39.9% against the dollar and now trades at $132.26 or 0.00687179 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00083862 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002359 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001637 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00016240 BTC.

Equalizer Profile

Equalizer’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,450,000 coins. Equalizer’s official Twitter account is @EqualizerFlash

Equalizer Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equalizer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Equalizer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Equalizer using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Equalizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Equalizer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.