Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN) Short Interest Down 33.7% in June

Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,100 shares, a decrease of 33.7% from the May 31st total of 81,600 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 213,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

In other Epsilon Energy news, Director Jason Stankowski sold 61,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total value of $436,712.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 397,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,805,350.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Solas Capital Management, Llc sold 31,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $237,315.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,093,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,701,212.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 627,868 shares of company stock valued at $4,477,199 over the last three months. 25.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Epsilon Energy alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Epsilon Energy by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 6,080 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Epsilon Energy by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 185,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 8,277 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Epsilon Energy by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 39,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 11,009 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Epsilon Energy by 1,029.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 31,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Epsilon Energy by 43.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 130,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 39,389 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.75% of the company’s stock.

EPSN stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.15. 175,776 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,521. Epsilon Energy has a 52-week low of $4.61 and a 52-week high of $7.99. The company has a market cap of $146.20 million, a P/E ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.80 and its 200-day moving average is $6.20.

Epsilon Energy (NASDAQ:EPSN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. Epsilon Energy had a net margin of 30.93% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The company had revenue of $13.60 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Epsilon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 40.98%.

About Epsilon Energy (Get Rating)

Epsilon Energy Ltd., a natural gas and oil company, engages in the acquisition, development, gathering, and production of oil and gas reserves in the United States. It operates through Upstream and Gathering System segments. The Company has natural gas production in the Marcellus in Pennsylvania; and oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas production in the Anadarko Basin in Oklahoma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Epsilon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epsilon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.