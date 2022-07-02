EOS Force Market Capitalization Achieves $4.28 Million (EOSC)

EOS Force (EOSC) traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. During the last seven days, EOS Force has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar. EOS Force has a market capitalization of $4.28 million and $118,863.00 worth of EOS Force was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EOS Force coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0044 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.43 or 0.00085029 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000588 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00017277 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001606 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.48 or 0.00261276 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00047494 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 42.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00009378 BTC.

About EOS Force

EOS Force (CRYPTO:EOSC) uses the hashing algorithm. EOS Force’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 964,070,125 coins. EOS Force’s official Twitter account is @EOSForce . EOS Force’s official message board is medium.com/@eosforce . The official website for EOS Force is www.eosforce.io

According to CryptoCompare, “EOSC utilizes the consensus mechanism of EOSIO, which is DPOS BFT Pipeline Consensus. EOSC enables blocks to be produced every 3 seconds with no consecutive blocks, which is different from EOSIO'S model of producing blocks every 0.5 seconds with 6 consecutive blocks produced by 1 node. Even though consecutive block-generating can reduce the waiting time of unpacked trades, it may affect the chain stability because of the unsatisfactory network environment, resulting in a large number of microforks. “

