EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

EOG has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on EOG Resources from $121.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on EOG Resources from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. MKM Partners increased their price objective on EOG Resources from $114.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on EOG Resources from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, EOG Resources presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $139.33.

EOG Resources stock opened at $111.62 on Tuesday. EOG Resources has a 12 month low of $62.81 and a 12 month high of $147.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.66.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.31. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 23.12%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources will post 17.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 40.05%.

In related news, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,484 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.51, for a total transaction of $472,116.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 214,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,092,777.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,006 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total value of $143,173.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,402,361.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,395 shares of company stock worth $883,134. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in EOG Resources by 116.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 903,859 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $80,290,000 after buying an additional 485,689 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in EOG Resources by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,118,313 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $4,096,689,000 after buying an additional 2,140,573 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in EOG Resources by 21.2% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 22,382 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,668,000 after buying an additional 3,913 shares during the period. Allstate Corp purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $3,960,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $353,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

