EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 295,123 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 17,437 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $35,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 102.0% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

In related news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,006 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total value of $143,173.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,402,361.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.51, for a total value of $472,116.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 214,691 shares in the company, valued at $29,092,777.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,395 shares of company stock valued at $883,134 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EOG. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $135.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $149.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.33.

Shares of NYSE:EOG traded up $1.18 on Friday, hitting $111.62. The company had a trading volume of 2,781,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,669,205. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $124.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.96. The stock has a market cap of $65.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.66. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.81 and a 1-year high of $147.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 29.77%. EOG Resources’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 17.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.05%.

About EOG Resources (Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.