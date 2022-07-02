Entain Plc (OTCMKTS:GMVHF) Short Interest Down 34.1% in June

Entain Plc (OTCMKTS:GMVHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 861,700 shares, a decline of 34.1% from the May 31st total of 1,308,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 861.7 days.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Entain from GBX 2,354 ($28.88) to GBX 2,235 ($27.42) in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Entain from GBX 2,165 ($26.56) to GBX 2,060 ($25.27) in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Entain from GBX 2,530 ($31.04) to GBX 2,430 ($29.81) in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Entain from GBX 2,590 ($31.78) to GBX 2,200 ($26.99) in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,325.00.

Shares of GMVHF stock traded up $0.55 on Friday, hitting $15.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 751 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,353. Entain has a fifty-two week low of $14.90 and a fifty-two week high of $34.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.03.

Entain PLC operates as a sports-betting and gaming company. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the bwin; online and multi-channel betting under the Ladbrokes; street and online betting under the Coral; sports betting, casino, game, and poker under the Sportingbet; online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brands, as well as Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook.

