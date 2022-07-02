Entain PLC (GVC.L) (LON:GVC) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,039.50

Shares of Entain PLC (GVC.L) (LON:GVC – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,039.50 ($12.75) and traded as low as GBX 1,024 ($12.56). Entain PLC (GVC.L) shares last traded at GBX 1,039.50 ($12.75), with a volume of 1,143,476 shares trading hands.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.67. The firm has a market cap of £6.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,039.50 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,039.50.
About Entain PLC (GVC.L) (LON:GVC)
Further Reading
- Schnitzer Steel Witnesses A Strong Quarter On The Back Of Strong Domestic Demand
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
Receive News & Ratings for Entain PLC (GVC.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entain PLC (GVC.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.