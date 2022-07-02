Endurance Gold (CVE:EDG) Trading Up 7.9%

Endurance Gold Co. (CVE:EDG – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 7.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.42 and last traded at C$0.41. Approximately 338,924 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 379% from the average daily volume of 70,788 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.38.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$55.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.35 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.36.

About Endurance Gold (CVE:EDG)

Endurance Gold Corporation explores for and develops mineral properties in North America. The company explores for gold, niobium, nickel, and rare earth metals. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

