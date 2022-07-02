ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 428,200 shares, a decline of 55.0% from the May 31st total of 952,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,920,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of ENDRA Life Sciences stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 278,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,654,115. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.42. The firm has a market cap of $10.06 million, a PE ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.40. ENDRA Life Sciences has a 52 week low of $0.18 and a 52 week high of $2.16.

ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that ENDRA Life Sciences will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ENDRA Life Sciences stock. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. ( NASDAQ:NDRA Get Rating ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 70,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.17% of ENDRA Life Sciences at the end of the most recent quarter. 10.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of ENDRA Life Sciences from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th.

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc develops technology for improving the capabilities of clinical diagnostic ultrasound. The company develops thermo-acoustic enhanced ultrasound technology that transmits sound waves, which bounce off tissues, organs, and blood in the body for use in the treatment of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, as well as in temperature monitoring of thermoablative surgery, vascular imaging, and tissue perfusion.

