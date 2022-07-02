Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Position Increased by Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 20.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 457,619 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,013 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $21,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,595,887 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $883,048,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164,782 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 21,713,610 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $846,527,000 after purchasing an additional 3,303,114 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Enbridge by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,831,552 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $775,726,000 after acquiring an additional 481,925 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $676,148,000. Finally, GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $380,238,000. 53.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. US Capital Advisors restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Enbridge from C$58.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.42.

Shares of Enbridge stock opened at $42.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $86.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Enbridge Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.21 and a 12 month high of $47.67.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $11.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.76 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 12.20%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.669 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.27%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 116.16%.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

