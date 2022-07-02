ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) Short Interest Up 84.5% in June

ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,000 shares, a growth of 84.5% from the May 31st total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

ENAGAS S A/ADR stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.95. The company had a trading volume of 82,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,304. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 3.23. ENAGAS S A/ADR has a 12-month low of $10.07 and a 12-month high of $11.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.07.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.3814 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.93%. This is an increase from ENAGAS S A/ADR’s previous dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank raised ENAGAS S A/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR from €18.90 ($20.11) to €19.60 ($20.85) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR from €16.00 ($17.02) to €17.00 ($18.09) in a report on Friday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.30.

Enagás, SA engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas.

